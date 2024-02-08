Bawumia is a pathological liar, comedian, unfit to be president – GUM Leader

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as Kyiriabosom, has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He slammed him, describing him as a man not fit to be our next president.



He took him to the cleaners, referring to him as a pathological liar.



He criticized the upcoming public event that the Vice President is expected to address, claiming it will be a platform for the Vice President to spread lies and deception.



Christian Kwabena Andrew warned Ghanaians against being deceived by the second gentleman of the land, who only offers lies and failed promises.



“Bawumia is riddled with falsehoods and deception. That is why Alan Kyerematen has told Ghanaians that Bawumia lacks ideas and vision. He has nothing new to contribute. He has already duped Ghanaians. He has nothing fresh to tell us and will just deceive and lie.



He and his president came in with the intent to plunder and destroy. He is solely there to make Ghanaians laugh at his public event. I shall advise Ghanaians to disregard him and the NDC. All of these political party leaders are thieves who cannot improve Ghana. They’ve already stolen enough from us. We must cast them out and find someone who understands what it takes to adequately administer Ghana.”



GUM, he added, is prepared to roll out policies that will lead to a turnaround in Ghana’s economic, political, and social structure.



He also promised a new Ghana with unity and peace, industrialization, free ports, employment for all, strict monitoring, and punishment for corruption.