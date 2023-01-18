Bawumia is a gift to this nation; he will rescue Ghana - Majority Chief Whip

General News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri has described Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as a gift to the nation, a fact that must not be taken for granted.



In the view of the Majority Chief Whip, Bawumia is the right man to rescue Ghana.



His views were contained in a tweet dated January 18 in which he was reacting to the Vice President's recent views on government's gold for oil policy which started bearing fruits recently.



His tweet read: "He is a gift to this Nation, let's not take it for granted. Do away with your 'Hatred' for him.. He will rescue us, certainly. Dr. Bawumia, ever proud of him."



"We said, let us do something that the textbooks don’t teach you, let us do something that is out of the box and this is why we said gold-for-oil,” Bawumia said of the policy whiles addressing the University of Ghana annual New Year school.



Bawumia is one of the frontrunners for the keenly-awaited New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race even though he has not formally declared his intention.



Other key contenders include former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.



The NPP is expected to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections later this year.



