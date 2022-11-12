Bawumia is a failure, economy has exposed him - Lawyer James Enu

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A former Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema West, Lawyer James Enu, is claiming vindication over the current messed up state of the Ghanaian economy.



In an interview, Lawyer Enu reminded Ghanaians that he had in the past predicted that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia would fail as head of the economic management team if he was put in charge and that he has done just that.



“I remember very well, warning Ghanaians about Dr. Bawumia and the grandiloquent things that he said against the Mahama government; I told them that the man would not be able to deliver because he is a copycat” James Enu said



According to him, “you can copy all you want but when it comes to the implementation of ideas, your own incompetence will expose you.”



The accusation is coming in the wake of a clarion call on Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Majority and Minority in Parliament to resign over the poor state of the economy.



According to Lawyer Enu, it should not be only the Finance Minister that should be called upon to resign but the entire economic management team, led by Bawumia.



“Bawumia should actually be the first to resign as head of the economic management team, before Ofori-Atta because in life, leadership is cause, everything else is effect. Bawumia is the leader of the economic management team, if the team has failed, he is the chief failure” Lawyer Enu said.



It would be recalled that in the lead up to the 2016 elections, Lawyer James Enu had called the bluff of then Running Mate Mahamudu Bawumia who was being hailed as the economics whizz kid of the NPP.



Lawyer Enu, who was then gearing up to contest for the NDC’s Parliamentary ticket for Tema West even invited Dr. Bawumia to a debate in the economy promising to school him if he accepted the invitation.



Dr. Bawumia shied away from the invitation and rather chose to continue with his propaganda of insults against the Mahama government. six years down the line, Bawumia is Vice president and head ofn the economic management team and the economy is in shambles.



“I told Ghanaians so, but they would not listen. Now look at the mess; the cedi is so bad that we may have to demonetize it and adopt a new currency if we are not careful,” Lawyer Enu wrote.



Lawyer James Enu, who is respected for his high level of legal intelligence and Godfearing nature and tipped to win the next NDC primary in Tema West, concluded whiles beaming with smile and confident of mega victory.