Bawumia is NDC’s nightmare – Former MCE

Politics of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A communications team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Alidu Seidu, has indicated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) biggest nightmare is Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He says the largest opposition political party out of fear, mentions the name of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on every platform that is made available to them rather than sell their message to Ghanaians.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the former MCE said, “The NDC keeps mentioning Bawumia’s name….Bawumia is their problem. He has worked extremely hard on the implementation of Free SHS, he is the reason why there is no dumsor in Ghana now. Bawumia has opened the floodgates for children in rural areas to also have access to quality education.”



He used the opportunity to plead with the people of Ghana to keep trusting the NPP government and help them 'break the 8'



“You listened to the Finance Minister and clearly, he has given us a better outlook of what’s happening in the country. We pray that the people of Ghana will trust us to do better to ensure that everything goes on well in the country,” he said on Hello FM.