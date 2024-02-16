Bawumia is Ghana's 'saviour' - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman Bernard Allotey Jacobs has touted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana's "saviour".



According to Allotey Jacobs, the Vice President's vision policy, which he outlined on Wednesday, February 7, is what is needed to enhance the progress of the nation.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who seeks to be elected President, has promised to, among many policies, abolish E-Levy, the betting tax, grant tax amnesty to individuals and businesses, make national service no longer mandatory, digitize the passport office to remove the human face that delays people's access to their passports, introduce a '1 student, 1 laptop' project, and ultimately streamline his digitalization programme towards developing the nation.



To Allotey Jacobs, Dr. Bawumia's vision gives "hope to the poor and the needy.".



He therefore insisted during Peace FM's Wednesday edition of "Kokrokoo" show that the Vice President is the one to save Ghanaians from their economic quandary.



"In times of difficulties, in times where nations or countries are affected by global economic order, you need a saviour and that saviour in Ghana is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."



