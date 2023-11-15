Bawumia hasn’t committed any sin worshipping in a church - A/R Chief Imam

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun has said there is nothing wrong with Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia visiting a Christian Church where he is seen worshipping with believers.



According to him, the doctrines of Islam do not frown on such things especially when the Vice President did not go there to worship with them in the Christian way.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM in an interview, Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun stated categorically that, since his political career affects both Muslims and Christians, there is a need to engage both religious groups.



“It is not a sin that he goes into a church to fellowship with them. The fact that he go there doesn’t mean he is worshiping the Christians way”, Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun stated.



“Bawumia engages with the Christians for peace”, he added.



According to him, a Muslim leader who does not get close to fellow Christians in the country does not want peace and unity.



“If you become a leader and you don’t get close to Christians it means you are not a god Muslim and you don’t want unity and peace”, he stressed.



The comment from the Chief Imam was in direct response to abusive comments by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram Hon Sam George directed at the Vice President he referred to as a “religious prostitute”.



Sam George labelled Dr. Bawumia as a religious prostitute whose Islamic foundation was questionable as a result of certain inactions on his part when he should have stood to defend his faith, as well as his reverence for certain articles of the Christian faith.



But Sam George’s criticism has roundly been condemned by many Ghanaians including some key members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).