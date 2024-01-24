Bawumia hasn't campaigned for me – Gideon Boako on funding Tano North bid

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Dr. Gideon Boako, the Economic Advisor and Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has addressed speculation about financial support from the Vice President for his parliamentary campaign.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News on January 23, 2024, Dr. Boako revealed that he has not received any financial backing from the Vice President in his bid to unseat the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament for the Tano North Constituency.



He asserted that his campaign has been funded through personal resources, contributions from friends, and support from family members.



"I am running a very decent and frugal campaign, and so I don't think I have been lacking to depend on resources from the government or my office.



"…I have not received any resources of that nature yet, and so in everything I do I try to talk to a few friends, I try to talk to people who can help me, my resources that I have put together and sometimes some family help,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



When questioned about whether Dr. Bawumia had urged delegates to vote in his favor, Dr. Boako emphasized that the Vice President has maintained a neutral stance, understanding that his candidacy is one among many.



He stated, "The Vice President wouldn't do that for any reason. He knows I am contesting just as any other person I had to inform and talk to; he's aware."



