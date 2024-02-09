Bawumia has not thrown Akufo-Addo under the bus – Oppong Nkrumah explains

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has refuted claims that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia threw President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo under the bus, in his Wednesday, February 8, 2024, lecture.



According to Oppong Nkrumah, the decision by Dr Bawumia to express visions and policies in direct contrast with those of his boss is not an attempt to blame the president for Ghana’s economic challenges.



“When Nana Addo became flagbearer of the NPP, he came to express his vision based on the same philosophical foundation that he wanted to go back to JB Danquah’s theory of making sure that education is made available to everyone.



"To him the way to answer that question is free Senior High School. In fact, when he made that promise, he did not add free TVET but he added it in our second term.



"The fact that President Akufo-Addo expressed a vision which appears to be at variance with the one President Kufuor approached, does not mean that he was throwing him under the bus but in governance, once you are going forward and becoming aware of new things, you build on it or change the ones you are supposed to change,” he told Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo.



Dr Bawumia’s lecture dubbed “Ghana’s Next Chapter” outlined his governance plans ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



Among other promises, Dr Bawumia promised to reverse some controversial tax policies introduced by the government.



The NPP flagbearer tabled the Electronic Transfers Levy (E-Levy), betting tax, Emissions Levy and the VAT on electricity as some of the policies he will scrap in his government.



While expressing scepticism about his promises, critics of Dr Bawumia have raised doubts about the promises noting his role as the Head of the government’s Economic Management Team.



But Dr Bawumia relating his work to that of a trotro mate, has underscored the limited power he had to influence decision making and the need for him to be given the chance to prove himself.







