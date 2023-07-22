Bawumia has never used being Muslim or Northerner as a campaign message - Tolon MP

Politics of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has denied allegations suggesting that New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is seeking delegates' votes because he is a Muslim from the Northern region.



The Member of Parliament for Tolon Constituency refuted the claims, asserting that Dr. Bawumia's campaign revolves around his accomplishments as Vice President and his vision for the future of Ghana, rather than any religious or regional affiliations.



Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV on July 21, 2023, Habib Iddrisu stated that the allegations lacked any factual basis and emphasized that he, as a Muslim from the same region, chose to support Dr. Bawumia based on his competence and leadership qualities, rather than shared identity.



“I am saying that I have never heard him and unless you are yet to prove to me that Dr. Bawumia said we should vote for me because I am a Muslim, Dr. Bawumia says you should vote for him because he is a Northerner. No, he has better characteristics or better things than to say that he is a Muslim and that we should vote for him, I know him for a long time and Dr. Bawumia will never campaign on the fact that he is a Muslim.



“Prove me wrong that because he is a Northerner …he is campaigning on what he has been able to do for the party, he is campaigning to tell the delegates the sacrifices he has gone through, he has told the delegates what he can do and the next level he can take the party to,” he said.



He further expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia's capabilities, highlighting what he referred to as his loyalty to the party and his competence as significant factors influencing his support.



“Some of us, myself I am a Muslim and a Northerner and I am not supporting Dr. Bawumia because I am a Muslim or Northerner, I am supporting him because among all those who have shown their faces, he is very competent, I am supporting him because I have seen that among all those who have shown their faces, he is very loyal in the party…and I see that he is the right person who can lead us into victory 2024.”



Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his campaign has promised to appoint 10 party members from each constituency into government positions when elected flagbearer and subsequently president.



Alan Kyerematen on the other hand has stated that his tenure will see all delegates of the party being placed on a monthly salary and a social security policy.



The other contenders in the race are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







AM/SARA



