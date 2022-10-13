Bawumia enskinned as 'Naa Lewa' by Dombo family

Regional News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

The family of Simon Diedong Dombo, one of the founding fathers of the New Patriotic Party, has enskinned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and given him the chieftaincy title Naa Lewa (meaning the chief has come back).



The Vice President was given the title when he paid a courtesy call on the family as part of his official working visit to the Upper West Region.



Explaining the reason for the enskinment, Chief of Duori Naa Dombo III indicated that Dr. Bawumia has exhibited the traits of their late father.



He charged the Vice President to continue blazing the trail of the late co-founder of the Northern People’s Party.



Naa Dombo further commended Dr. Bawumia for reestablishing ties between the Dombos and Bawumias.



“We acknowledge your intervention in re-establishing the link between the Dombos and the Bawumias. I am by this tasking you to pursue the vision of your father Dombo from where he left off. You have henceforth been tasked with the responsibility as a true son to achieve this dream that was birthed decades ago,” 3news.com quoted the Chief of Douri as saying.



Additionally, Dr. Bawumia was made co-chairman of the SD Dombo Foundation. An elated Bawumia laid a wreath at the grave of the NPP founding member and prayed for his peaceful rest as a fitting tribute to him.



Taking to his Facebook page, Bawumia expressed his profound gratitude to the family of S.D Dombo adding that it was nostalgic to have returned to the home of the NPP stalwart.



“At Douri, it was nostalgic as I visited the home and family of our father, the selfless S. D. Dombo.



“The Chief of Duori (Son of Chief S. D. Dombo), on behalf of the Dombo family, enskinned me a Naa Lewa (Meaning the chief has come back). I thank the Dombo family and the Chief of Douri for the honour done me, and also urging me to continue to be guided by the remarkable traits of our father and other stalwarts of our great party,” he wrote.



Along with Mumuni Bawumia (the vice president's father), S.D Dombo helped form the Northern People's Party and served as its first chairman while Dr. Bawumia’s father was vice. Later on, the Northern People's Party merged to become the United Party.



Following his election in the 1969 Ghanaian general elections, Dombo served as a representative for the ruling Progress Party in the first Parliament during the Second Republic.



During the Busia administration, he served as Minister of Health and later Minister of the Interior.







