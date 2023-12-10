Bawumia doesn't need a running mate, NPP is opposition bound – Ken supporters

Politics of Sunday, 10 December 2023

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 6, 2023 gave its flagbearer for the 2024 elections extra time to settle on a running mate ahead of the crucial elections.



This was after Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia made a formal request to the National Council for more time to announce his choice.



Some pro-Kennedy Agyapong supporters in the NPP stronghold of Ashanti Region, however, believe that Bawumia will be better off not choosing anyone because he is going to lead the NPP into opposition.



In a video shared by Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, some phone repairers in the region said even if Bawumia picks his boss, president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as his running mate, the NPP will lose the election.



“Don’t pick anyone because you are not winning, so what are you picking a running mate for? Only one person can ‘break the 8’ (retain power for the NPP) and that is Kennedy Agyapong, so Bawumia; don’t stress yourself to pick a running mate.



“We are pleading with you (don’t choose a running mate), because whoever you elect will lead to a loss even if you elect Akufo-Addo as your running mate,” one of the traders stated as his colleagues voiced support.



Bawumia did not give any names at the National Council meeting but key figures reportedly under consideration for running mate include Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister; Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister; and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Kwabena Agyepong among others.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party awaiting to appointment of his running mate.







