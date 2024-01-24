Bawumia doesn’t deserve your vote for failing to honour promise to repair burnt Kejetia Market – Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for allegedly failing to fulfill a promise made to the traders of the Kumasi Kejetia market, where a part of the market was destroyed by fire.



The promise made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer during a visit to the market was to repair the damaged section, but Mahama claims that this commitment has not been honored.



Speaking to traders and party supporters at the Kumasi Kejetia Market roundabout during a 24-hour economy walk in Kumasi, John Mahama expressed disappointment in Dr. Bawumia, asserting that the Vice President does not deserve votes for not delivering on his promise.



John Mahama, who is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, pledged to address the market issue if elected in the general elections in December.



Additionally, Mahama made assurances to address the road networks in Kwabre, while criticising President Akufo-Addo for comments made about the Kwabre East road networks.



He urged the people of the Ashanti Region to reconsider their voting patterns and vote for candidates who will bring about development and positive change in their lives.



The former president's statements were part of a larger address during the 24-hour economy walk, where he not only highlighted unfulfilled promises but also presented his commitments for consideration by the electorate.