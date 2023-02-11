Bawumia directs GETFund to build new dining hall for Ejuraman SHS after disaster

General News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Vice president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has directed the Ghana Education Trust Fund(GETFund), to construct an ultramodern dining hall facility for the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School SHS in the Ashanti Region.



The directive was in fulfilment of a request made by the chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II to get a permanent dining hall facility for the school.



The school was left with no place for dinning activities after a strong wind ripped off the roofing of the its dining hall on Monday February 6,2023.



About 50 students sustained injuries and were admitted at the Ejura Government for treatment.



Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II on Thursday February 10, 2023 visited the school together with other traditional leaders in the area to commiserate with the students.



Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the visit, Barimah Osei Hwedie II hailed Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for responding swiftly to the request.



“I am highly grateful to the vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and the government for the immediate support to the school. With his intervention, the school will now get an ultramodern dining hall facility and I must say we are very happy about this development”



“I had to run to the vice president for help when the incident occurred, it was very disturbing but we take consolation in the fact that, no student died and now that the Vice President has offered to help, rest assured that the school will surely get a new dinning hall”.



“We are expecting some consultants to inspect the project site after which the contract will be deployed to begin the construction work”.



The Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II, also donated GH¢10,000 to settle medical bills of an 18 year old student who suffered fractured leg in the Ejuraman Anglican SHS disaster.