Politics of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Bawumia deserves praise for NPP’s victory - Amma Busia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Amma Busia, a member of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party has stated Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, have contributed significantly to the victory of the governing party.



“You see, I think a lot of credit should go to Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia, He worked very hard. And before the elections he visited me and said ‘mummy when the resource comes, I know we will make inroads’,” she said.



Busia added: “And Bawumia cuts across between the youth and the aged and everybody seems to like him and his wife, and so the North shot in our favour. I think we should give thanks and credit to Bawumia for the work he did there, people may not agree with me but that is my personal opinion.”