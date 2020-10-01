General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Bawumia describes ‘Western Togolanders’ as criminals

The separatist group attack some parts of the Volta Region

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described the activities of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (Western Togoland) in their struggle for independence as criminal.



“There is no legal basis for having a so-called Western Togoland. The activity of the secessionists in the Volta region is criminal because the history doesn’t support their action” he said on Asempa FM.



His comment comes after a group of persons believed to be members of Western Togoland separatist movement on Monday dawn attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta regional capital of Ho.



In this attack allegedly carried out by the group follows an earlier attack on some state institutions and police stations including mounting of roadblocks on Friday, September 25, 2020.



But Dr Bawumia maintained that, Western Togoland does not exist anywhere in Ghana’s history.



“It is just a figment of those people’s imagination. It does not exist. Where is it? Is it Ho or someone in Ho or where? So we just want to carve out Ho and make it a country. There is no legal basis for that demand and so it is criminal” he said.

