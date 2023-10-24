Bawumia denies lies suggesting he roots for sitting MPs going unopposed

Politics of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has debunked claims that he is calling for all Members of Parliament(MPs) in the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to go unopposed.



Dr Bawumia noticed his contenders in the NPP flagbearer race are aware of their impending defeat that awaits them and have resorted to peddling lies.



He reiterated that the New Patriotic Party is run by a constitution that dictates what the party will do, so it doesn’t make sense for those allegations to be made.



“The third lie that I have heard this morning is that I want all sitting MPs to go unopposed. Nobody should contest a sitting MP. How can I say that? The party constitution cannot even allow that. This party is stronger when we have democracy working, and so I will never say any sitting MP must go unopposed.



There must be consensus in any constituency, and so that lie must be left alone. But as I say, their tactic is that if you miss the ball, don’t miss the man, but as for this, they will miss the man because, as for this, we will not allow their lies to take root.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is contesting to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.