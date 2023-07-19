Bawumia denies Islamic funding from Nigeria

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

The Bawumia Campaign team has denied the Ghana vice president’s flagbearer campaign is being bankrolled by ACF, an Islamic group in Nigeria.



"This narrative is obviously false, fabricated, and only serves the propaganda purposes of its promoters", he noted, adding: "For the avoidance of doubt, the Bawumia Campaign has no funding or any linkage with any Islamic group in Nigeria or anywhere else".



Read the full statement below:



Dr. Gideon Boako writes:



Allegations of Islamic Funding for the Bawumia Campaign is False



The attention of the Bawumia Campaign Team has been drawn to a post by one David Humdeyin, a journalist in Nigeria, that the Bawumia Campaign is being funded by some Islamic group in Nigeria called the ACF.



We also note that the said David Humdeyin has demonstrated a penchant for making similar claims against some persons and groups in Nigeria without any basis whatsoever.



The Bawumia Campaign is focused and will not be distracted by such vain untruths.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been very diligent and transparent from his days as a scholar, banker, and politician throughout his life and will not depart from these now and forever.



Issued by



Communications Directorate