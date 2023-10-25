Bawumia cuts sword for the construction of 582 projects in the Northern Region

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that he, together with the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, cut sword for the commencement of 582 projects in the northern parts of Ghana.



In a post shared on Facebook, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the vice president indicated that the project was under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) programme.



He added that the project, which would benefit 48 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in six regions, is aimed at addressing the challenges in the northern parts of the country.



“I, together with HRM Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II have cut sod for construction works on the 582 projects under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) to begin.



“The SOCO Projects, which are being executed in 48 beneficiary Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in six regions, predominantly in the northern part of Ghana, is an important and timely intervention aimed at addressing some key emerging and recurring challenges in the northern part of Ghana, according to experts,” he wrote.



The vice president gave a breakdown of the beneficiary MMDAs of the SOCO, which he indicated would cost US$150 million , as follows.



“Northern – eight (8) District Assemblies; North East – six (6) District Assemblies; Upper East - all the fifteen (15) District Assemblies; Upper West – all the eleven (11) District Assemblies; Savannah - four (4) District Assemblies; and Oti – four (4) District Assemblies.”



