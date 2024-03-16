Bawumia couldn’t have won NPP primaries without Akufo-Addo’s backing and money- Nyaho-Tamakloe

Politics of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party NPP (NPP), has questioned the support base of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as NPP presidential candidate.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe underscored that Bawumia might not be the favoured choice among the party's rank and file, suggesting that Bawumia's triumph in the primaries late last year was potentially swayed by the influence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and financial resources.



“Bawumia is now in a tight corner because… he is being put in a position that is not the wish of the majority of the party members. These are clear signs.



“But if not for the backing of Akufo-Addo and money, Bawumia couldn’t have won the NPP’s presidential election. He is in the wrong terrain,” myjyonline.com quoted Nyaho-Tamakloe to have said in an interview on Joy News on March 14, 2024.



The Vice President emerged winner in the party’s internal elections last year, beating competition from his fellow contenders Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh to become the flagbearer of the NPP.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



