Bawumia consoles Kweku Baako on his mother’s passing

General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021
Source: Class FM
Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to seasoned journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako to express his condolences following the passing of his mother.
The mother of the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Madam Gloria Aba Addison died at the Tema Maritime Hospital on Saturday March 6, 2021.
She reportedly passed away after a short illness.
Madam Gloria was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.