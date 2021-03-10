You are here: HomeNews2021 03 10Article 1201027

General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Class FM

Bawumia consoles Kweku Baako on his mother’s passing

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the bereaved family Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the bereaved family

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to seasoned journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako to express his condolences following the passing of his mother.

The mother of the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Madam Gloria Aba Addison died at the Tema Maritime Hospital on Saturday March 6, 2021.

She reportedly passed away after a short illness.

Madam Gloria was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment