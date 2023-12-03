Bawumia congratulates NPP for successful parliamentary primaries

Politics of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commended the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for organising what he described as very peaceful and transparent primaries in the orphan constituencies.



He also congratulated the elected parliamentary candidates, stating that their victory isn’t the end but the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility.



In a statement, the Vice President, who is also the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election, said for Ghanaians to have confidence in the NPP, they ought to be humble.





“To win the confidence of the Ghanaian people, we must adopt humility and grace. Special thanks to the aspirants who couldn’t make it for your determination and courage. The party is indebted to you.”



Read the full statement below:



I commend the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) national leadership, particularly for supervising very peaceful and transparent primaries in the orphan constituencies. On behalf of the party, I offer my sincere congratulations to all our newly elected parliamentary candidates for our beloved NPP in the just-ended Parliamentary primaries in the orphan constituencies across the country. I would like you to remember that your victory isn’t the end, but the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility. To win the confidence of the Ghanaian people, we must adopt humility and grace. Special thanks to the aspirants who couldn’t make it for your determination and courage. The party is indebted to you.



Our party’s preparedness and determination to take a majority of these seats from the National Democratic Congress has been definitively demonstrated by today’s events. With the upcoming 2024 general elections in sight, I am very impressed by the quality of candidates chosen to represent our Party in these constituencies. In the coming election, I am confident that we will succeed in securing these seats through our sustained unity and collective efforts.



With great determination and collective working spirit, we are going to win a majority of these orphan seats during the 2024 general election. To keep our momentum and to accomplish victory, we need to stay united from the grassroots down to the highest levels of leadership.



I also offer sincere thanks to party executives at all levels for their meticulous organization and successful elections.



For us in the NPP, we have a fundamental commitment to our goal of breaking the 8 in 2024 and I call upon all dedicated party members and supporters to step up their efforts to achieve this noble objective.



Together, we are going to continue in our quest for a brighter Ghana’s future with unshakable determination, unity in purpose, and determinedness.