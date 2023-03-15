Bawumia commissions $32million BOST office complex

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, commissioned a new office complex for the Bulk Oil Storage and Distribution Company (BOST).



The new twin-tower block built at a cost of some $39 million and located at Dzorwulu, will serve as the permanent office of the state-owned company.



Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia described BOST as a perfect example of an effectively run State Owned Enterprise Gavin changed its fortunes from a debt-riddled company to a profit-making organization under its current management.



The vice president emphasized the critical role of BOST in the economic architecture of Ghana, citing gains made by the state following the introduction of the Gold-For-Oil Policy which has led to a stabilization of petroleum prices as well as easing up the pressure on the country’s forex reserve.



On his part, the Board Chairman of BOST, Mr. Ekow Hackman said the new office building brings to an end years of the company moving its management operations from one office to another to a now permanent structure.



He noted that the 7-story office building will give workers of the company comfort to go about their daily duties and will inure to the overall success of the company which is now posting profits.



The new head office building boasts of various facilities such as conference rooms, offices, kitchenettes, a cafeteria, washrooms, and a 100-capacity underground car park.



Present at the ceremony was the Managing Director of BOST, Edwin Provencal, board members of BOST, senior government officials and staff of the company.



