Bawumia commiserates with flood victims in two regions of the north

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his entourage

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been commiserating with flood victims in the Upper East and North East Regions.



He used the opportunity to present relief items to the victims while reiterating the government’s commitment to solving the cause of the annual floods.



Following devastating torrential rains and the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso, many parts of the North East and Upper East have been flooded, destroying livestock, crops and settlements.



Several residents have also lost their lives to the floods.



But speaking to residents in Zebilla after touring the Upper East and meeting with chiefs and opinion leaders, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while sympathising with victims and the bereaved families, assured them that the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam that is being undertaken by the government will be a permanent solution to floods occasioned by the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.



He also assured the residents of the prompt reconstruction of the Kubore Bridge which has portions of it destroyed by the floods.



“As we work to deal with this disaster, we want to assure people that we are solving it fundamentally with the Pwalugu Dam project. And we ask for their patience as we undertake this project and see to its completion."



“So I would like to on behalf of the government, come and sympathise with the people who have been affected and to provide these relief items on behalf of NADMO and government to you,” he stated.



The Vice President is being accompanied by the Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery, the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony Karbo, among others.

