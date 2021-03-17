General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Bawumia commiserates with Jallo fraternity following death of Sheikh Aliu Maikano

The sad incident occurred this dawn

Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his commiserations with the Jallo fraternity following the death of one of its leading figures, Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano AbulFaili Jallo.



The respected Sheikh, the son of a renowned late cleric, Sheikh Abdulai Maikano of Jallo fame in Prang, died this morning after he was allegedly shot by unidentified people.



The Vice President took to his Facebook page to express his shock, eulogise the late cleric and also commiserate with his family and the Jallo fraternity.



“I received with shock the news of the death of Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano Kalamu this morning,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.



“The learned Sheikh was a man of peace who worked for the unity of the Muslim community in Ghana,” the Vice President added.



“I offer my condolences to the Maikano family and the Jallo fraternity.”



“May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and unite him with his father, Sheikh Abdullahi Maikano and all departed souls.”



The late cleric was the brother of Khalifa Abulfaid Ahmad Abdulai Maikano Jallo, Leader of the Jallo fraternity.



