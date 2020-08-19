Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Bawumia commends State Housing Company

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commended Management of State Housing Company (SHC) for resuscitating the company and making it competitive as the government seeks to bridge the ever-widening housing deficit in the country.



“The State Housing Company has been resuscitated and they are building houses across the country,” the Vice President said on August 18 when he mounted the podium to tout the achievements of the NPP government in the area of infrastructure.



He mentioned that SHC has ongoing projects across the country at different stages of completion namely Greater Accra Ashanti, Western North, Eastern, Northern among other regions.



It would be recalled that SHC re-opened two fits for purpose offices as part of management’s resolve to take information on projects of SHC to the doorsteps of the people.



The two offices had not been operational for years but they have been refurbished to serve clients.



The two offices are in Ho in the Volta Region and Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region in addition to the existing offices which are in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Takoradi in the Western region and Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



The re-opening of the offices is in response to the growing demands by dwellers in these regions to also access the services of the State Housing Company.



A new office has also been opened in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

