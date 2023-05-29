Bawumia commends Manya Krobo Traditional Area for upholding tradition

Regional News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commended the Chiefs and people of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area for upholding their rich tradition and custom over the years.



Speaking at a grand durbar in Odumase Krobo on Friday to mark the 25th Anniversary of the enstoolment of Nene Sakite II, Paramount Chief of Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Dr. Bawumia noted that one of the functions of the chieftaincy institution is the preservation of culture, and he lauded Nene Sakite II and his elders for preserving the culture of their people for their continuous benefits.



“The Chieftaincy institution helps to promote peace in society. It ensures stability and development and serves as a unifying force. The chieftaincy institution also brings the people together and helps preserve the culture of the people,” Dr. Bawumia said.



“Celebrating 25 years on the throne as a Paramount Chief or Konor is no mean achievement, especially in ensuring that the past and present traditions did not manifest in only music and dance but in the better lives of the people in the municipality,” added the Vice President.



“Permit me to commend the Manya Krobo Traditional Area for maintaining and safe guarding its cultural heritage. Indeed, Manya Krobo is one of the Traditional Areas in the country that have great cultural attributions. It is needless to say that our tremendous efforts and achievements to date have been greatly influenced by the culture of kindness, hard work, self-determination, unity, common purpose as well as your arts, music and firm traditional values.”



Having served his people for 25 years, Dr. Bawumia commended Nene Sakite II, who is also the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, for his immense contributions to both his people and beyond.



“It has been an amazing journey for Nene so far, with your imprint firmly stamped on many aspects of life in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area. I am here not just to share in your moment of joy, but to remind us of our common heritage and the spirit of togetherness and unity that binds us all.”



“Your contribution to national development transcends this area. It embraces the entire country. I am proud of your achievement. You have lived and continue to live up to this institution.”



Among Nene Sakite’s achievements, which Dr. Bawumia highlighted, included setting up an educational fund for his people, putting in place measures to tackle the spread of HIV, as well as promoting peace and development.



“Let me hasten to say that the reign of Nene Sakite II has promoted peace, stability and ensured development in the area. As long as there is stability in the society, development is ensured.”



While assuring Nene Sakite II of government’s continuous partnership for more development, Dr. Bawumia listed a number of infrastructure projecs the government of President Akufo-Addo has built for the area, including classroom blocks, health facilities, extension of electricity, among others.