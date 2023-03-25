Bawumia commends Gonjas for well established Kingdom with clearly laid out succession

Regional News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahama Bawumia has commended the people of Gonja for a well established Kingdom that has a very well clearly laid out succession with no dispute.



He implored other tribes in the country to emulate the Gonja succession plan to diffuse chieftaincy conflicts for peace and tranquility to prevail.



Speaking at the colourful ceremony to outdoor the new King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu (I) at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo on March 21, 2023, Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said; “We know that the Yagbon state is one of the oldest Kingdoms we have in Ghana and in Northern Ghana..in terms of landmass the Savannah Region which encompasses the Gonja state is the largest in Ghana and it tells you about the exploits of the founder, Ndewura Jakpa who established this Kingdom and the process of getting to Yagbon and the enskinment of a Yagbonwura has been very well clearly laid out and has been said before there is no dispute when our father Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) died, it was very clear the Tuluwe was coming and this is what really is so nice about the succession in the Gonja Kingdom".



He further said that, “When I was here on the 12th day Aduah, I made the point that I think someone should really do a PhD research on the Gonja state and its succession and how it brings peace to the Kingdom.



“In your life time you may never see the enskinment of a new Yagbonwura but today we are seeing one and we thank the Almighty Allah for giving us this day. I think the size and the diversity of the crowed we have seen here…it is a massive crowd and it is from all parts of Ghana and this shows ans it tells us the Yagbonwura and the Gonja state is a very important institution in Ghana”.



The Vice-President also assured the Yagbonwura of the cooperation of government stating; “I will like to assure the Yagbonwura that we have heard the plans and the vision that he has for the Gonja state and the region and I want to assure him that the government will give him the utmost cooperation in fulfilling that vision for the development of the Yagbon state”.



He said he is a personal friend to the Yagbonwura when he was Tuluwewura and didn’t know he would become the Yagbonwura.



Dr Mahamudu said; “So I was vey humbled when in his speech basis to me that I was his son and yes I’m his son”.



The Vice-President added; “It is with great pleasure that I congratulate the Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale (I) for his enkinment and his historic outdooring…it is a historic day for the Gonja Kingdom and Ghana”.



Meanwhile the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor who introduced the Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Outdooring of the new Yagbonwura said the day was a day of unity and a day the lord has made and let us all rejoice in it and that Gonja has a new dawn and all hands must be on deck to help the Yagbonwura solve the problems of Gonja.



Samuel Abu Jinapor said the Gonja state has the worst Educational performance and it has the worst electricity penetration so all must come together to help the Yagbonwura to lead his people to seek for development for his people.



He shared, “I want to submit in all humility and modesty and with great emphasis that we are all one people… Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama are first of all Northern Brothers before anything else".