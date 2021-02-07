General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: thezongomail.com

Bawumia commended for major renovation of Islamic Research Institute in Nima

The renovated facility was handed over to the Ahlusunnah leadership on Friday, February 5

The Imam of Ahlul Sunnah Wal Jamaa Hajj Ibrahim Umar has lauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for fulfilling a promise to renovate the Islamic Research Centre building at Nima.



The famous, three-storey building had been in a dilapidated state for so long and the Vice President intervened to get it renovated through the Zongo Development Fund.



The roofing, ceilings, wall, floor tiles, plumbing works, ceiling fans and other facilities were completely replaced to give the facility a refreshing face-lift.



At the handing over, Hajj Umar expressed delight and commended Dr Bawumia for his timely intervention.



The building is a multi-purpose facility, which serves as an educational research centre, a school as well as community library.



