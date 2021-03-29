Bawumia celebrates Akufo-Addo on his 77th birthday

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has discharged his annual ‘rite’ of celebrating his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his birthday.



Today, Monday, March 29, 2021; marks the 77th birthday of Ghana’s current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Mr Bawumia has taken to social media to wish his boss a happy birthday.



Whiles praying for God’s blessings on the President for the work he is doing for the country, the Vice President described the President’s current achievements as phenomenal.



“Happy Birthday to my boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. May God bless you for all the good works you continue to do for Ghana. Your achievements so far have been phenomenal and I wish you long life and heavenly wisdom to keep leading Ghana to greater heights,” the Vice President posted.



The Akufo-Addo - Bawumia relationship started in 2008 when the then Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party settled on Bawumia as his running mate.



They have since contested the presidency on four occasions but it was not until their third attempt in 2016 that President Akufo-Addo finally realized his dream of occupying the presidency.



They subsequently had their mandate renewed for Akufo-Addo’s final term after clinching victory in the 2020 presidential elections.



Already there is a growing push within the NPP to position the Vice President as the President’s replacement going into the 2024 elections.



Bawumia's office through a press release recently dissociated him from campaign posters bearing his images which have popped up in some parts of Accra and Kasoa.



The release by the Vice President’s office however failed to speak on whether he indeed has intentions of succeeding his boss in 2024.



