Bawumia can't answer the 170 questions he asked Amissah-Arthur today - Former UTAG pres

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Charles Marfo, has said that if the same questions the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asked the late former vice president, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, were put to the same now, he would not be able to answer them.



He explained that based on the trajectory of the economy in the country today, it would make it impossible for the vice president to provide answers to the same questions he posed to his late compatriot.



Speaking with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Oyerepa TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof. Charles Marfo said that this is because the realities in governance are not the same outside it, which is something Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia didn’t realise.



“You remember the 170 questions he asked Amissah-Arthur? I am confident that today, it would be difficult for Bawumia to answer those questions because realities and theories are two different things,” he said.



Watch him speak about it below:











