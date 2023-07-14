Bawumia can only be president in 2033 - Alan's spokesperson

Politics of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Richard Nyamah, a Deputy Spokesperson for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says the former Trade and Industry Minister holds the key to transforming Ghana.



According to him, "the foundation of this country needs to be transformed" and "only Alan has the knowledge" to achieve this goal.



He noted that Mr. Alan Kyerematen while working as Minister made some major economic changes which have greatly benefited the country and, to him, he will not disappoint if elected to be President of Ghana.



Richard Nyamah also took a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is also vying for the position of flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



To him, Dr. Bawumia will become President only after Alan's regime.



"Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be President. That will be in 2033 afer Alan Kyerematen has come," he spoke on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its main presidential primary in November this year to elect a candidate to lead them into the 2024 elections.



The aspirants in addition to the Vice President and the former Trade Minister include Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former NPP General Secretary; Kwabena Agyepong, former Attorney General; Joe Ghartey, former Trade Minister; Alan Kwadwo among others.



