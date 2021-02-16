Politics of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Bawumia can give NPP a win in 2024 – Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has opined that Vice President Bawumia can cause a win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 if he is chosen as the flagbearer for the party.



According to him, the Vice President has done marvellous things in the country and that has “changed the discourse” of the country’s political scene.



In an interview with Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “Let see what will happen in 2024. That will be a defining moment for our democracy. Unless the NPP make that mistake of not bringing him [Bawumia] as their leader. With that, they are bound to lose the elections. I am not a member of the NPP but I want to state that fact”, he stated.



Allotey Jacobs noted that in all his political career, he has not seen anyone like Bawumia as he described the Vice President as a ‘new political sensation’.



He added that if any party does not “have someone of Bawumia’s leverage, you are [such a party is] bound to lose the elections”.



Days after the 2020 elections, some began a debate over who was to lead the NPP in 2024 elections. Names like Vice President Dr Bawumia and Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremateng all sprung up for the presidential race in 2024.



Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has cautioned his party to focus on how to increase its number of seats in parliament rather than fight over the next person to lead the party in the 2024 elections.