Bawumia brings an opportunity for NPP to redefine its image, gain ground in Northern strongholds - Nana Akomea

Politics of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has expressed optimism about the chances of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's flagbearer.



Nana Akomea believes that Bawumia's candidacy not only dispels the perception of the NPP as an exclusive party but also brings diversity and inclusivity to the party's image.



In an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, Akomea highlighted the significance of Dr. Bawumia's candidacy in broadening the party's appeal.



He stated, "He gives the party a chance to diversify the branding; he gives us the opportunity to have a much more inclusive branding for the party. Over the period we’ve always had leadership from a certain group, and this is the first time we’ve gone outside the group, so it gives us a more inclusive image."



Akomea went on to emphasize the potential electoral impact of Bawumia's candidacy in the northern regions, historically considered strongholds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He pointed out that since Bawumia's vice-presidential and subsequent presidential candidacy, the NPP has made significant gains in the north, even surpassing the NDC in parliamentary elections.



"Bawumia erases that propaganda and he gives us a fighting chance to neutralize the NDC in one of their strongholds, which is the north," Akomea asserted.



He provided statistics to support his claim with regards to the seats of the NPP and NPP in parliament



“As we speak today, NPP has 16 seats and NDC has 15. Who would have imagined that the NPP would today be the majority party in the northern region, but we are. And when you look at the presidential vote from 2008, it’s been going up for the number of constituencies the NPP has been winning since 2008 in the north, now we have almost shared it.



“We’ve won in about 14 and the NDC won 17 constituencies so we’re inching up the presidential, for the parliamentary we’ve taken over. And if you look at Bawumia’s home constituency, Walewale, we won it for the first time in 2012 and we’ve still retained it as our seat," he noted.



Akomea further outlined the strategic importance of Bawumia's candidacy in challenging the NDC in their strongholds.





He mentioned the success in Bawumia's home constituency, Walewale, and expressed hope for a similar impact in zongos (urban settlements) to strengthen the party's chances of retaining power.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/NOQ