Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Bawumia behaving like a senior Presidential Staffer - Amaliba Jabs

NDC Director of Legal Affairs, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba

Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Abraham Amaliba says Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's rank as the Vice President of the country is gradually fading into oblivion.



He claims majority of Ghanaians have lost interest in his style of politics which has been eclipsed with barefaced ‘lies’.



“Bawumia is increasingly making people lose confidence in him,” he claimed.



Lawyer Amaliba was discussing Dr. Bawamia’s ‘four interchanges saga’ which has generated some cacophonies in the political fraternity.



According to the Vice President, the cost of one interchange under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration is the cost of four interchanges under the Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking at a ‘Town Hall’ meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Dr. Bawumia said this clearly shows that the NPP government has been economical with the little resource at its disposal, thereby, doing more infrastructure projects than the previous administration.



He cited Tema, Pokuase and Obetsebi-Lamptey interchanges in the Greater Accra Region and Tamale in the Northern Region, all at a total cost of $289 million comparing it with the $260 million Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.



“I would just leave that for you to ponder,” Dr. Bawumia said.



But Lawyer Amaliba who is not too pleased with the Vice President’s assertion argued that he is not behaving like the second gentleman of the country.



“He is behaving like a senior Presidential Staffer than a Vice President,” he told Kwasi Aboagye in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



“Bawumia should have told us what really went into the construction of those interchanges. He just left a blank statement. It’s worrying to have our Vice President speak this way. It’s unfortunate,” he added.





