Bawumia beats Kennedy Agyapong in Bono Region

Regional News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has beaten Kennedy Agyapong in the presidential primary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Bono Region.



After collation from all the twelve constituencies in the Bono Region by the Electoral Commission, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia garnered 3,977 votes whilst Kennedy Agyapong, his closest contender, polled 2, 326 votes.



The two other contestants, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo obtained 48 and 15 votes respectively.



Voting across all the twelve constituencies was generally peaceful and was not marred by any incident.