Bawumia advises Muslims to be mindful of covid-19 protocols during Ramadan

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: thezongomail.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded fellow Muslims in the country to be mindful of the existence of covid-19 and strictly adhere to safety protocols as the month-long Ramadan fast begins.



Muslims all over the world today started the annual Ramadan fast, a period that also brings Muslims together for congregational prayers to break their fast in the evenings.



In his Ramadan message posted on his Facebook wall, Vice President Bawumia encouraged Muslims to be "mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques."



He also urged Muslims to pray for the prosperity of Ghana and loved ones during the holy month.



Below is the full statement by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia:



On the occasion of the commencement of Ramadan, Hajia Samira and I, extend our warm wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world, as we observe the month-long fast.



The sacred month of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to renew our faith in the Almighty Allah, and also show love and kindness to all, regardless of their religious affiliation, to reinforce the importance of our peaceful coexistence as a people.



Let us use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country, and the well being of loved ones.



Let us also be mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques.



May the Almighty Allah accept our devotions and grant us and our nation the blessings of Ramadan.



Ramadan Kareem.



