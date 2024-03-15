Bawumia, NAPO, NPP don't determine what Ghanaians call 'dumsor' - Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has called out government over rolling power outages being suffered across parts of the country.



He insists that the term 'dumsor' must apply to the outages irrespective of what the government and the power supplier, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) say it is.



ECG and the energy minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias NAPO; are on record as stating that what is going on is not like the scheduled outages experienced under the erstwhile Mahama administration.



In an X post dated March 14, 2024; Kwakye Ofosu stressed: "It is not Bawumia, NAPO, the NPP, their surrogates or minions who determine what Ghanaians call persistent power outages.



"If it was called Dumsor in the past, it will be called Dumsor today. Enough of the insufferable arrogance and disrespect for the people of Ghana!" his post read.



ECG said it was unable to release a timetable for the outages but warned in a recent statement that the outages will usually be at peak times spanning between 7 and 11 pm.



