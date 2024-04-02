Bawumia, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu intervene to clear items at Tema Port for KATH renovation

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reportedly intervened in efforts to expedite the release of vital construction materials at the Tema Harbour for the renovation efforts of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The shipment, which includes crucial imported tiles, was previously delayed due to accumulating demurrage and stalling fees.



The consignment also faced a substantial import duty of over GH¢1.7 million for the ten containers.



In a statement released on April 2, 2024, by Sammy Adu Boakye, the project chairman for the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, and shared by peacefmonline, Dr. Bawumia took action and helped to settle the duties and ensure the project's progress.



"The office of the Vice President has thankfully responded with alacrity with the assurance of taking up the matter and getting it resolved favourably," he said.



Sammy Adu Boakye further expressed his gratitude towards the immediate past Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for assisting in the smooth sailing of the project.



"The immediate past Majority Leader in Parliament has also been very proactive in seeking to assist the Heal Komfo Anokye project to receive the necessary waivers so that contributions and donations can be applied directly to procuring quality materials for the sake of this project, which has enormous public benefits," he said in the statement.



Sammy Adu Boakye expressed his gratitude towards the Vice President's office and Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for their prompt response and assistance in resolving the matter, which will allow the project funds to be used effectively for the hospital's renovation.



The renovation is part of the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' initiative, a joint venture initiated by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to commemorate his 25th anniversary on the throne.



The project aims to raise $10 million to refurbish Blocks A, B, C and D of the hospital, enhancing the facility that has served the community for nearly 70 years.



