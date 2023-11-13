Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong ready for 2024 showdown with NDC after secret meeting

Politics of Monday, 13 November 2023

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his closest contender at the November 4, Presidential Primaries, Kennedy Agyapong are battle-ready for the 2024 polls.



The two who had a secret meeting at the weekend, have resolved to closely work together and ensure that the agenda break the eight is not a mirage.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and some members of the campaign team were at the residence of the businessman to discuss very important issues ahead of the 2024 polls, pledging to work in concert and pull their supporters along in the interest of party unity and cohesion.



Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Sammi Awuku who was part of the meeting posted images and wrote “Great moment! Great vibes! Great interaction and reminding ourselves of some of the highs and lows of the campaign. That is what makes our NPP and our tradition unique”



Though he would not disclose details of the meeting when the New Publisher reached out to him on the phone, he indicated that they had fruitful discussions which makes leading members of the NPP different from others.



“We had fruitful deliberations and I can tell you that Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are battle-ready to give the NDC a showdown in 2024”, he disclosed.



The latest revelation also comes on the heels of assurance by Kennedy Agyapong that he was prepared to rally behind the party’s candidate after losing out at the polls he described as free and fair.



Addressing party supporters at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023, he said “I pledge my support that we are going to work tirelessly to break the eight. So party members that we are here, we should put everything behind us and let us unite this party. With unity, I believe we can break the eight and that is all I have been preaching.



“I want to assure you that in 2024 the showdown is being translated to the NDC. We have to come together to give the NDC a showdown”, Mr Agyapong announced in a speech he delivered in Accra after the Electoral Commission officially announced the certified results of the primaries.



Mr. Agyapong also confirmed his satisfaction with the integrity of the polls: “Indeed it is a great day today. I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have always been preaching. And I must admit this election is fair and my grassroots have spoken and therefore I accept the results in good faith.”



Results:



According to the Electoral Commission that conducted the results on November 4, 2023, Dr. Bawumia polled a total of 118,210 votes representing 61.47%, to beat Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central who had 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.



The two other aspirants, Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto obtained a total of 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Francis Addai-Nimoh polled a total of 781 votes representing 0.41%.