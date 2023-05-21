Bawumia, Duffuor seen in warm embrace at funeral of Kumawu MP

General News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Late Kumawu MP Philip Basoah has been laid to rest after a funeral ceremony on Saturday, 20 May 2023.



Mr Basoah died on 27 March 2023.



At the ceremony were President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira, as well as former finance minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor who run for the flagbearer slot of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) but pulled out at the last minute.



Other prominent personalities at the funeral included Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), national chairman of the NPP Stephen Ntim, chieftaincy and religious affairs minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng and the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the constituency's 23 May by-election Ernest Yaw Ntim.



Also present was the NDC's parliamentary candidate for the by-election Kwasi Amankwaa.



Vice President Bawumia mourned on Facebook: "Fare thee well, my brother, friend and colleague patriot, Philip Basoah. The NPP, Kumawu Constituency, and Ghana are grateful for your services. Rest in peace".