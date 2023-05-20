Bawumia, 2nd Lady rally support for NPP candidate in Kumawu ahead of Tuesday's by-election

Politics of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, 2nd Lady Samira Bawumia, spent a significant amount of time on Friday campaigning for the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tuesday's by-election, Ernest Yaw Anim.



The arrival of Dr. Bawumia Friday afternoon, set the constituency agog, as frenzied constituents, both young and old, came out in their numbers to cheer and welcome the Vice President and listen to his message.



In towns he visited, including Sekyere and Woraso, Dr Bawumia was mobbed by a milling and enthusiastic crowd, giving him a hard time walking through on many occasions.



In each town, Dr. Bawumia and his entourage, including the Parliamentary Candidate, first call on traditional authorities to seek their permission and blessings before going out to meet the people.



At Sekyere, where the NPP candidate hails from, Dr Bawumia symbolically presented the N candidate to the Chiefs, asking them to pray for him and grant him their blessings ahead of Monday's election.



Dr. Bawumia told the ecstatic crowd how intelligent the NPP Parliamentary candidate is, and how in him, they will find a worthy successor to the late MP.



He urged the Kumawu constituents to come out in their numbers on Monday to prove to the world that "Kumawu is indeed the home of the NPP."



Dr. Bawumia and his wife are expected to join bigwigs of the NPP for the burial and funeral of the late MP today in Kumawu.



The NPP is scheduled to have its final rally on Sunday ahead of the elections on Tuesday.



The Vice President is expected to address the mega rally, which will also be attended by other party bigwigs.







