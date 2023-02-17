Bawku crisis: We will die for our right – Kusasi Chief

Regional News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Kusasi Chief in Bawku, Thomas Abiladzi, says the Kusasis will die for their right to rule over Bawku.



A serious chieftaincy fight began in Bawku following a clash between two tribes over who leads the Bawku community.



The Kusasis, who already hold the chieftaincy right in Bawku are not ready to surrender to the Mamprusis. The Mamprusis have also sworn not to allow themselves to be ruled by the Kusasis’.



This fight has been in existence for a very long time which has led to the loss of human lives and the destruction of properties.



There have been several appeals and negotiations between the government and the people of Bawku to allow peace to reign by settling on one tribe to rule them.



For the umpteenth time of appeal from the government after a series of clashes a curfew was imposed in Bawku in August 2022.



Security measures to deal with the situation were extended to neighbouring communities, with an outright ban on the use of tricycles in Bawku and its environs.



Heads of Basic schools in the area, therefore, requested the Ghana Education Service to shut down schools for fear of their lives.



Speaking on Morning Starr Mr. Thomas Abiladzi said,” The whole area is tensed up and we will die for our right. Why did Ghana fight for independence, will the British come back and say that we want to continue ruling because we are misruling ourselves, even if they think so? That is a dream, they have started a process that is likely to lead to failure. We don’t want any so-called newly appointed chief to come to Bawku and rule. Rule over who? Rule in the jurisdiction of the Mamprusi or does he think he can rule over even one area outside the enclave of the Mamprusi in Bawku,” he asked?



He added that they will not accept a chief from the Mamprusi tribe to rule over them.



“We the Kusasis’ will never surrender to become a servant to a Mamprusi. We liberated ourselves in 1967, we are stronger today than that time. We will resist any attempt to impose a seat in Bawku on the Kusasi people. Everybody knows that we have matured long time ago. They shouldn’t take us for granted”, he explained.



He added, “What they have done is to trigger violence and we have advised our people to remain calm and see what these law enforcement agencies will do. If some people can disregard the law and act these impunities without any reaction then we are entitled to also defend ourselves. Nobody can impose a traditional ruler in Bawku. If the Mamprusi overlord says that he is the overlord of the Kusasis’ in the past then he is living in some wonderland. Kusasi area is made up of 6 administrative districts just as he has. He cannot come to impose any chief on us”.