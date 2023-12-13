Bawku conflict: Dr. Bawumia calls for peace between Mamprusis and Kusasis

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Mamprusis and Kusasis involved in the chieftaincy dispute in Bawku to cease the hostilities and unite for sustainable development in the area.



The two factions have been involved in a chieftaincy dispute that has caused the lost of lives and property as well as disrupting economic and social activities.



Dr. Bawumia visited the town on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 to meet with Chiefs and people of the area and his message centred on the need for the factions to come together stressing they are "fundamentally the same people."



"As a son of the North, I am very pained by the conflict that we have in Bawku between Kusasis and Mamprusis over Chieftaincy.



"This conflict has led to needless loss of lives and disrupted economic activity and development in Bawku. It is really sad," Dr. Bawumia said.



He added; "Fundamentally, we are really one people. We have intermarried over the years and our languages are very similar. I believe with every bone in my body that it is possible to have peace and harmony between Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku and I will work towards that. We have to work towards it. It is possible."



Dr. Bawumia pointed out that the conflict has stalled development in the area and urged the people to come together emphasizing "the problem our people face is poverty and underdevelopment. As president, in shaa Allah, I will contribute immensely to uplifting our people from poverty and underdevelopment".



"We cannot, however, be successful in our quest to eradicate poverty and bring development to our people in an atmosphere of conflict. We need peace for development."



"Our youth need jobs; we need education. We need healthcare. We need roads. We should be fighting for the needs of our youth and not fight with each other", the Vice President urged.



On the Chieftaincy dispute, Dr. Bawumia called for the use of "due process" to addressing chieftaincy issues in accordance with Ghana's Constitution.



"Let me be clear that the constitution of the Republic of Ghana has set out very clear guidelines for the resolution of chieftaincy disputes. This is through the House of Chiefs and ultimately the Supreme Court.



"Fighting and killing each other can never resolve a chieftaincy dispute. And I should also state that under the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, no government can impose or use force to settle a Chieftaincy dispute. As President, in shaa Allah, I shall respect the constitution and ensure the state of Ghana is peaceful and secure."