Bawku SHS, Technical Institute now populated with 731 students after relative peace

Regional News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The two Senior High Schools in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region have begun receiving students after reports of some 1000 students refusing placement due to the prolonged chieftaincy conflict in the area.



The schools; Bawku Senior High and Bawku Technical Institute, so far have received a total of 731 newly admitted students out of a total placement of 1,098 students.



The Upper East Regional Coordinator for the Free Senior High Schools three weeks ago expressed worry over the refusal of students to accept placement into the schools in the area due to the prolonged chieftaincy conflict in the area.



The situation, he added, was having a toll on the neighbouring schools as such schools were not having the capacity to receive more students.



But speaking in an exclusive interview with Class 91.3 FM's, Moses Apiah, the Coordinator for the Free Senior High Schools in the region, Kofi Ayamga Anamboyine, noted that so far the schools have admitted 450 and 281 students each out of the expected number of 657 and 441 respectively.



Meanwhile, for the past month, Bawku has been relatively peaceful in spite of some sporadic gunshots.