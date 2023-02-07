Bawku: Government bent on restoring peace - Minister

General News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has noted that the government is resolute in finding lasting peace for the entire people of the Upper East and for that matter all the people in the Bawku municipality.



According to him, the government is doing everything possible to bring the two warring factions to smoke the peace pipe for growth.



He added that the reason it is taking the government time to resolve the conflict as practicable as possible is due to the issue being a century old.



He noted that the issue needs time, and commitment from both factions.



Mr. Yakubu spoke to the media on Monday, February 6, 2023, after paying a visit to the Bawku municipality with some members of the security council.



The visit came against the backdrop of the recent disturbances in the area where 10 persons were reported to have been shot by military operatives in the area.



He, however, appealed to the two factions to bury their differences as the raging conflict is turning the area into a ghost town.