Bawku Conflict: Asantehene to meet feuding factions

Regional News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

As part of efforts to help address the ongoing conflict in Bawku, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has invited the feuding factions to the conflict in Bawku.



The invitation is to help find a lasting solution to the dispute.



Speaking at the Manhyia Palace during a courtesy call paid on him by the Chieftaincy Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Asantehene said he was prepared to assist in bringing a lasting solution.



“I have so far started engaging all the feuding factions in relation to the Bawku conflict. I have also been listening to all the parties as part of the process to get the matter resolved. I’ve also been speaking to key stakeholders involved, and they have furnished me with the necessary documentation.



“So once we keep interrogating all parties involved, we will be able to bring finality to the issue. I’ve asked all of them to approach this issue with the highest form of honesty to help us resolve the issue and that they should stop using weapons. I’ll invite you [Chieftaincy Minister] during the next meeting with them.”



On his part, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng said “As a government, we are happy that Otumfuo has taken over the conflict in Bawku and the president has given the green light and I have also been supportive. Some of the meetings he calls, we leave it to him because he has the wisdom and the knowledge and understanding and capacity to bring the warring faction together.”