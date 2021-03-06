Politics of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Bawah Braimah replies Sammy Gyamfi over bribery allegation

NDC's National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency, Muhammad Bawah Braimah has debunked allegations by the Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi that he (Hon. Bawah Braimah) together with other members of the Minority caucus were bribed to approve vetted ministerial nominees.



It would be recalled that after the House voted to approve all the nominees for ministerial positions on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021, Sammy Gyamfi called for an immediate shakeup in the leadership of the NDC MPs in Parliament.



Mr. Sammy Gyamfi accused the Minority caucus in Parliament of being bribed to approve all the vetted ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



But reacting to such allegations in a statement forwarded exclusively to Hotfmghana.com, the MP for Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency Hon. Muhammad Bawah Braimah indicated that:



"Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have commented on this issue but attempts are being made to tarnish my image for my absence in parliament on the 3rd of March. Let me make it clear that my absence is not due to any financial inducements with respect to approval of ministerial nominees". He said.



"To refer to me as a betrayer is most unfortunate. Someone Who has sacrificed to keep this party alive and make it attractive in this constituency even to my own detriment and that of my family. I was in Ejura upon a referral made to me by Nana Ejurahene to resolve an impasse between the new chief Imam and Sarikin Zango, which had the potential to result in a conflict," he added.



Read Hon. Bawah Braimah's full statement below:



Hon Muhammad Bawah Braimah, MP Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency writes...



