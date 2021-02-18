Bawa Mogtari ‘resurrects’ Atuguba’s 2018 ‘political judges’ comment

General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021
Special aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has revived a video in which law professor Raymond Atuguba speaks on the subject of political leaning of judges of the Supreme Court of Ghana.
On February 16, the former deputy minister posted a one-minute video on Twitter of Atuguba speaking about how judges of the apex court had their political leanings and that these leanings have often found their way into their ruling.
The law lecturer made the claims in 2018 basing his view on a research of rulings given by judges of the court over a period of time. According to him, it was pretentious for people to assume that judges do not have political ideologies that may influence them at crucial moments.
Bawa Mogtari’s tweet was posted on the same day that the Election Petition filed by Mahama was hit by yet another unanimous dismissal when the petitioner’s lawyers applied to reopen their case.
After the last adjournment, spokesman for the petitioner and former deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine made categorical pronouncement about the bench and “a predetermined agenda” to rule against the petitioner.
