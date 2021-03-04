Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: GNA

Batsona police arrest 51 suspects after bullion van robbery

DSP Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affair

The Batsona Police Command on Wednesday arrested some 51 suspected criminals in its operational area following the robbery of a bullion van on Monday, March 1.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the swoop was carried out at the Kotobabi Market and Addogonno Railway Crossing among other areas.



Four police teams, including personnel from the Greater Accra Regional Operations and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), led by the Batsona and Sakumono District Commanders, picked the suspects for various crimes including drug peddling, she said.



DSP Tenge said three of the suspects: Joseph Kuadze, John Agbo and Gabriel Obu, were arrested with quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.



She said the suspects had been detained with some to be processed for court while others would be screened for further investigations.



