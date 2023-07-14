Bastardizing the EC has become too much, why? - Allotey Jacobs asks Mahama, NDC

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former NDC Regional Chairman, has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to leave the Electoral Commission alone to do its work.



He warned the NDC to stop their verbal attacks and accusations against the Commissioners.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will resist any attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the 2024 elections.



Speaking at a Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the NDC flagbearer and former President, John Dramani Mahama said his party will not allow itself to be cheated.



“It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration. The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register.”



Tackling the matter during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Wednesday morning, Allotey Jacobs refuted claims that the Commission may rig elections and commended the Commissioners for their good works in ensuring peaceful elections in the country.



He advised the NDC and all political parties to stop bastardizing the EC.



"Lambasting, bastardizing the EC, I feel it's got too much. We are destroying the very institution that the constitution has created for us to have a peaceful election and a good governance.



"The heartbeat of our governance system is the Electoral Commission and they have been empowered by the constitution to do things that will bring about peace and stability," he emphasized and asked; "why are we lambasting them? Why are we bastardizing them? Why?"